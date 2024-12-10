Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

20 Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris, Singkat dan Mudah

Kumpulan contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda gunakan untuk berbagai keperluan seperti interview kerja dan lainnya.
Redaksi
Redaksi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 10 Desember 2024 | 13:59
Share
Kumpulan contoh teks perkenalan diri bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda tiru./Freepik
Kumpulan contoh teks perkenalan diri bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda tiru./Freepik

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Memahami bagaimana cara perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris penting untuk Anda kuasai. Perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris berguna untuk keperluan interview kerja misalnya dengan multinational company.

Selain untuk keperluan interview kerja, perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris juga dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kegiatan seperti presentasi, pertemuan formal/informal, atau bahkan untuk berkenalan dengan orang baru.

Dalam artikel ini terdapat kumpulan contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris singkat, sederhana, dan mudah yang dapat Anda pelajari. 

Saat belajar bahasa Inggris, atau bahasa lainnya, kalimat pertama yang sering kita buat adalah tentang memperkenalkan diri. Alasannya tak lain yakni karena kebutuhan manusia untuk berkomunikasi menempatkan perkenalan diri sebagai hal utama yang perlu dilakukan.

Oleh karena itu, ketika Anda mulai belajar bahasa, terutama jika Anda belajar dengan seorang guru, penting untuk memperkenalkan diri Anda pada pelajaran pertama. Meski demikian, beberapa orang mungkin akan mengalami kesulitan untuk memperkenalkan diri dalam bahasa Inggris.

Tapi tenang, Bisnis sudah merangkum tips dan contoh kalimat perkenalan dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda jadikan pedoman.

Baca Juga

Tips Perkenalan Diri dalam Bahasa Inggris

Untuk memperkenalkan diri dalam bahasa Inggris, Anda harus mampu menyampaikan informasi dasar tentang diri Anda kepada orang lain. Informasi ini dapat mencakup nama, usia, tempat tinggal, dengan siapa Anda tinggal, pekerjaan/kuliah, dan hobi Anda. 

Contohnya:

  • My name is...(tulis namamu)
  • I am ... years old (tulis usiamu)
  • I am from ... (sebut dari mana asalmu)
  • I am a ...(sebut profesimu)
  • I study at ...(sebut di mana kamu sedang bersekolah)

Untuk selengkapnya, berikut adalah beberapa contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda coba dan tiru.

Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris

  • Hi, how are you? My name is Lionel Messi. I want to be your friend. Nice to meet you!
  • Hi, let me introduce myself. My name is Leo Messi. You can call me Leo. I was born in Argentina. Now, I live in Spain and study here. My hobby is reading books and writing poems. If you want to read my poems, you can visit my blog on (sebut alamat blog Anda).
  • Good Morning, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Messi and I’m from Spain. I’m a college student at XXX University, majoring in Football. Since high school, I've always loved Sports and anything about Football. So here I am, studying Football. Usually, I spend my time doing to improve my skill.  My dream is to be best football player in the world. Nice to meet you!

Contoh Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Singkat

  • Hi, everyone! My name is Sarah, and I’m from Jakarta. Nice to meet you!
  • Hello!I’m Kevin, a graphic designer. Let’s work together!
  • Good morning! I’m Amanda. I enjoy reading and traveling. Happy to be here!

Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Formal

  • Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is John Martin, and I am the Regional Sales Manager at XYZ Corp.
  • Dear colleagues, I’m Rebecca Wilson, a new member of the marketing team. I look forward to collaborating with you all.
  • Greetings! My name is Michael Green, and I have recently joined the IT department as a Senior Analyst.

Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Informal

  • Hey there! I’m Chris, a foodie and music lover. Let’s connect!
  • Hi, everyone! My name is Mia. I love hiking and exploring nature.
  • What’s up! I’m Alex, a photography enthusiast. Can’t wait to share ideas with you.
  • Hi, friends! My name is Lily, and I’m a big fan of movies and books.

Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris untuk Interview Kerja

  • Good morning, My name is Richard Adams. I am a graduate of ABC University majoring in Marketing. I have three years of experience in digital marketing.
  • Hello, thank you for having me. I’m Clara Lee, and I specialize in data analysis. I believe my skills can contribute to this company.
  • Good afternoon, My name is Steven Wright. I have a background in software development and enjoy solving technical challenges.
  • Hello, everyone. My name is Lucy Brown, and I am passionate about graphic design. I have five years of experience in creative agencies.
  • Hi, and thank you for the opportunity. I’m Robert Hill, a mechanical engineer with a track record in project management and innovation.
  • Good morning. My name is Emily Davis. I have a degree in Human Resources and a passion for helping companies build stronger teams.
  • Hello. My name is Brian Thompson. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my skills in project management to your organization.

Itulah contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda coba.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Redaksi
Editor : Hesti Puji Lestari

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Likuiditas Ketat, JP Morgan Revisi Turun Proyeksi 4 Bank Jumbo RI
Premium
2 jam yang lalu

Likuiditas Ketat, JP Morgan Revisi Turun Proyeksi 4 Bank Jumbo RI

Mereka Perbesar Tabungan Saham BCA (BBCA) Jelang Dividen Interim Cair
Premium
3 jam yang lalu

Mereka Perbesar Tabungan Saham BCA (BBCA) Jelang Dividen Interim Cair

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Teks Eksplanasi: Contoh, Struktur, dan Cara Membuatnya

Teks Eksplanasi: Contoh, Struktur, dan Cara Membuatnya

Teks Persuasi: Ciri-ciri, Struktur dan Contohnya

Teks Persuasi: Ciri-ciri, Struktur dan Contohnya

11 Cara Perkenalan Diri saat Interview Kerja dan Contohnya

11 Cara Perkenalan Diri saat Interview Kerja dan Contohnya

34 Contoh Pertanyaan Interview Kerja dengan Contoh Jawabannya

34 Contoh Pertanyaan Interview Kerja dengan Contoh Jawabannya

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Cara Kredit HP Tanpa DP di Shopee Tanpa Syarat Terbaru 2025
Info
15 menit yang lalu

Cara Kredit HP Tanpa DP di Shopee Tanpa Syarat Terbaru 2025

20 Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris, Singkat dan Mudah
Info
34 menit yang lalu

20 Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris, Singkat dan Mudah

Prabowo Panggil AHY, Maruarar, hingga Nusron Wahid ke Istana, Bahas Peresmian Proyek
Nasional
1 jam yang lalu

Prabowo Panggil AHY, Maruarar, hingga Nusron Wahid ke Istana, Bahas Peresmian Proyek

Taiwan Siaga usai Deteksi 47 Pesawat dan Kapal Militer China
Internasional
1 jam yang lalu

Taiwan Siaga usai Deteksi 47 Pesawat dan Kapal Militer China

MK Baru Terima Satu Gugatan Sengketa Terkait Pilgub
Nasional
1 jam yang lalu

MK Baru Terima Satu Gugatan Sengketa Terkait Pilgub

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Harvey Moeis Dituntut 12 Tahun Pidana dan Denda Rp1 Miliar pada Kasus Timah!

2

Menag Bakal Rapat Pembahasan Biaya Penyelenggaraan Haji Minggu Depan

3

Menag Nasarudin: RI Bakal Punya 2 Masjid Negara di Jakarta & IKN

4

Kisruh Ketua PMI: JK Lapor Polisi, Agung Laksono Bawa Hasil Munas ke Kementerian Hukum

5

Prabowo Tak Hadir di Acara Hakordia 2024, KPK: Kami Paham Kesibukan Presiden

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Posisi Yoon Suk Yeol Terancam, Begini Mekanisme Pemakzulan Presiden di Korea Selatan

Posisi Yoon Suk Yeol Terancam, Begini Mekanisme Pemakzulan Presiden di Korea Selatan

Detik-detik Menegangkan Darurat Militer yang Bikin Heboh Korsel, Dicabut dalam 6 Jam

Detik-detik Menegangkan Darurat Militer yang Bikin Heboh Korsel, Dicabut dalam 6 Jam

Apa Itu Darurat Militer? Bikin Korsel Gonjang-ganjing dalam Semalam

Apa Itu Darurat Militer? Bikin Korsel Gonjang-ganjing dalam Semalam

Akhirnya! Presiden Korsel Yoon Suk-Yeol Cabut Status Darurat Militer

Akhirnya! Presiden Korsel Yoon Suk-Yeol Cabut Status Darurat Militer

Darurat Militer Korea Selatan Akan Dicabut usai Penolakan Penuh Parlemen

Darurat Militer Korea Selatan Akan Dicabut usai Penolakan Penuh Parlemen

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Permenaker Diteken, Ini Formulasi Kenaikan UMP 2025

Permenaker Diteken, Ini Formulasi Kenaikan UMP 2025

05 Desember 2024

Foto

Diskusi Tentang Strategi dan Peluang Dalam Transisi Menuju Energi Hijau
5+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Harvey Moeis Dituntut 12 Tahun Pidana dan Denda Rp1 Miliar pada Kasus Timah!

2

Menag Bakal Rapat Pembahasan Biaya Penyelenggaraan Haji Minggu Depan

3

Menag Nasarudin: RI Bakal Punya 2 Masjid Negara di Jakarta & IKN

4

Kisruh Ketua PMI: JK Lapor Polisi, Agung Laksono Bawa Hasil Munas ke Kementerian Hukum

5

Prabowo Tak Hadir di Acara Hakordia 2024, KPK: Kami Paham Kesibukan Presiden