20 Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris, Singkat dan Mudah

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Memahami bagaimana cara perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris penting untuk Anda kuasai. Perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris berguna untuk keperluan interview kerja misalnya dengan multinational company.
Selain untuk keperluan interview kerja, perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris juga dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kegiatan seperti presentasi, pertemuan formal/informal, atau bahkan untuk berkenalan dengan orang baru.
Dalam artikel ini terdapat kumpulan contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris singkat, sederhana, dan mudah yang dapat Anda pelajari.
Saat belajar bahasa Inggris, atau bahasa lainnya, kalimat pertama yang sering kita buat adalah tentang memperkenalkan diri. Alasannya tak lain yakni karena kebutuhan manusia untuk berkomunikasi menempatkan perkenalan diri sebagai hal utama yang perlu dilakukan.
Oleh karena itu, ketika Anda mulai belajar bahasa, terutama jika Anda belajar dengan seorang guru, penting untuk memperkenalkan diri Anda pada pelajaran pertama. Meski demikian, beberapa orang mungkin akan mengalami kesulitan untuk memperkenalkan diri dalam bahasa Inggris.
Tapi tenang, Bisnis sudah merangkum tips dan contoh kalimat perkenalan dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda jadikan pedoman.
Tips Perkenalan Diri dalam Bahasa Inggris
Untuk memperkenalkan diri dalam bahasa Inggris, Anda harus mampu menyampaikan informasi dasar tentang diri Anda kepada orang lain. Informasi ini dapat mencakup nama, usia, tempat tinggal, dengan siapa Anda tinggal, pekerjaan/kuliah, dan hobi Anda.
Contohnya:
- My name is...(tulis namamu)
- I am ... years old (tulis usiamu)
- I am from ... (sebut dari mana asalmu)
- I am a ...(sebut profesimu)
- I study at ...(sebut di mana kamu sedang bersekolah)
Untuk selengkapnya, berikut adalah beberapa contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda coba dan tiru.
Contoh Teks Perkenalan Diri Bahasa Inggris
- Hi, how are you? My name is Lionel Messi. I want to be your friend. Nice to meet you!
- Hi, let me introduce myself. My name is Leo Messi. You can call me Leo. I was born in Argentina. Now, I live in Spain and study here. My hobby is reading books and writing poems. If you want to read my poems, you can visit my blog on (sebut alamat blog Anda).
- Good Morning, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Messi and I’m from Spain. I’m a college student at XXX University, majoring in Football. Since high school, I've always loved Sports and anything about Football. So here I am, studying Football. Usually, I spend my time doing to improve my skill. My dream is to be best football player in the world. Nice to meet you!
Contoh Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Singkat
- Hi, everyone! My name is Sarah, and I’m from Jakarta. Nice to meet you!
- Hello!I’m Kevin, a graphic designer. Let’s work together!
- Good morning! I’m Amanda. I enjoy reading and traveling. Happy to be here!
Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Formal
- Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is John Martin, and I am the Regional Sales Manager at XYZ Corp.
- Dear colleagues, I’m Rebecca Wilson, a new member of the marketing team. I look forward to collaborating with you all.
- Greetings! My name is Michael Green, and I have recently joined the IT department as a Senior Analyst.
Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris Informal
- Hey there! I’m Chris, a foodie and music lover. Let’s connect!
- Hi, everyone! My name is Mia. I love hiking and exploring nature.
- What’s up! I’m Alex, a photography enthusiast. Can’t wait to share ideas with you.
- Hi, friends! My name is Lily, and I’m a big fan of movies and books.
Teks Perkenalan Bahasa Inggris untuk Interview Kerja
- Good morning, My name is Richard Adams. I am a graduate of ABC University majoring in Marketing. I have three years of experience in digital marketing.
- Hello, thank you for having me. I’m Clara Lee, and I specialize in data analysis. I believe my skills can contribute to this company.
- Good afternoon, My name is Steven Wright. I have a background in software development and enjoy solving technical challenges.
- Hello, everyone. My name is Lucy Brown, and I am passionate about graphic design. I have five years of experience in creative agencies.
- Hi, and thank you for the opportunity. I’m Robert Hill, a mechanical engineer with a track record in project management and innovation.
- Good morning. My name is Emily Davis. I have a degree in Human Resources and a passion for helping companies build stronger teams.
- Hello. My name is Brian Thompson. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my skills in project management to your organization.
Itulah contoh teks perkenalan diri dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa Anda coba.