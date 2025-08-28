Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Link CCTV Pantau Demo Buruh di DPR, Istana dan Patung Kuda Hari Ini 28 Agustus

Demo buruh di Jakarta pada 28 Agustus 2025 menuntut kenaikan UMP 2026. Pantau aksi di DPR, Istana, dan Patung Kuda melalui link CCTV yang tersedia.
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 28 Agustus 2025 | 12:12
Massa Buruh mulai memadatiGerbang Utama DPR/MPR RI, Kamis (28/8/2025). JIBI/Sulthon Sulung Kandiyas
Massa Buruh mulai memadatiGerbang Utama DPR/MPR RI, Kamis (28/8/2025). JIBI/Sulthon Sulung Kandiyas

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Kalangan buruh dari Partai Buruh, Konfederasi Serikat Pekerja Indonesia (KSPI) dan Koalisi Serikat Pekerja akan menggelar aksi demo besar-besaran pada hari ini, Kamis (28/8/2025).

Demo tersebut menuntut kenaikan upah minimum (UMP) 2026 sebesar 8,5% hingga 10,5%.

Demo buruh di Jakarta akan dipusatkan di dua lokasi, yakni DPR RI dan Istana Kepresidenan.

Berikut link cctv pantau kondisi demo hari ini 28 Agustus 2025

DPR

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_3/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_4/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_5/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_6/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_8/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_9/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_3/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_4/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_01/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_02/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_03/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_04/embed.html

Monas

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_3/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_3/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_3/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-008-506631_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-008-506631_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-006_b/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-006_c/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Utara-001_b/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-002_b/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-003_a/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-003_b/embed.html

Patung Kuda

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Pospol-Merdeka-Barat-506817_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gambir-018-700457_5/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gambir-018-700457_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_3/embed

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_4/embed.html

Penulis : Mia Chitra Dinisari
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari


Pemprov Jakarta Desak Polisi Usut Pelaku Perusakan CCTV di Pejompongan

Pemprov Jakarta Desak Polisi Usut Pelaku Perusakan CCTV di Pejompongan

Axis Perkuat Penetrasi Pasar Indonesia

Axis Perkuat Penetrasi Pasar Indonesia

Tingkatkan Keamanan Warga, Pemprov Jakarta Bakal Pasang Ribuan CCTV

Tingkatkan Keamanan Warga, Pemprov Jakarta Bakal Pasang Ribuan CCTV

Ada Demo, Pemerintah Berikan Skema WFH Bagi Pegawai DPR RI

Ada Demo, Pemerintah Berikan Skema WFH Bagi Pegawai DPR RI

Massa Demo Buruh di DPR Mulai Bubarkan Diri

Massa Demo Buruh di DPR Mulai Bubarkan Diri

Imbas Demo, MRT Jakarta Tutup Sementara Pintu Masuk Stasiun Bundaran HI

Imbas Demo, MRT Jakarta Tutup Sementara Pintu Masuk Stasiun Bundaran HI

Ribuan Polisi Saip Amankan Aksi Buruh

Ribuan Polisi Saip Amankan Aksi Buruh

Said Iqbal 'Sentil' Gaji DPR Naik saat Prabowo Gaungkan Efisiensi

Said Iqbal 'Sentil' Gaji DPR Naik saat Prabowo Gaungkan Efisiensi

Ada Demo, Pemerintah Berikan Skema WFH Bagi Pegawai DPR RI
Nasional
12 menit yang lalu

Ada Demo, Pemerintah Berikan Skema WFH Bagi Pegawai DPR RI

Massa Demo Buruh di DPR Mulai Bubarkan Diri
Nasional
18 menit yang lalu

Massa Demo Buruh di DPR Mulai Bubarkan Diri

Imbas Demo, MRT Jakarta Tutup Sementara Pintu Masuk Stasiun Bundaran HI
Nasional
29 menit yang lalu

Imbas Demo, MRT Jakarta Tutup Sementara Pintu Masuk Stasiun Bundaran HI

Bareskrim Polri Kembali Periksa Ridwan Kamil Hari Ini (28/8)
Hukum
32 menit yang lalu

Bareskrim Polri Kembali Periksa Ridwan Kamil Hari Ini (28/8)

Said Iqbal 'Sentil' Gaji DPR Naik saat Prabowo Gaungkan Efisiensi
Nasional
46 menit yang lalu

Said Iqbal 'Sentil' Gaji DPR Naik saat Prabowo Gaungkan Efisiensi

Bendera One Piece Berkibar di Tengah Bentrok Polisi vs Demonstran di DPR

Bendera One Piece Berkibar di Tengah Bentrok Polisi vs Demonstran di DPR

Massa Demo DPR 25 Agustus Ricuh, KRL Jurusan Tanah Abang Terhenti

Massa Demo DPR 25 Agustus Ricuh, KRL Jurusan Tanah Abang Terhenti

Profil Indroyono Soesilo, Eks Menteri Jokowi Dilantik Prabowo jadi Dubes RI untuk AS

Profil Indroyono Soesilo, Eks Menteri Jokowi Dilantik Prabowo jadi Dubes RI untuk AS

Profil Eddy Hartono, Kembali Dilantik Prabowo jadi Kepala BNPT

Profil Eddy Hartono, Kembali Dilantik Prabowo jadi Kepala BNPT

Resmi, Trump Umumkan Pemerintah AS Akuisisi 10% Saham Intel

Resmi, Trump Umumkan Pemerintah AS Akuisisi 10% Saham Intel

Ribuan Polisi Saip Amankan Aksi Buruh
2+

