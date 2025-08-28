Link CCTV Pantau Demo Buruh di DPR, Istana dan Patung Kuda Hari Ini 28 Agustus

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Kalangan buruh dari Partai Buruh, Konfederasi Serikat Pekerja Indonesia (KSPI) dan Koalisi Serikat Pekerja akan menggelar aksi demo besar-besaran pada hari ini, Kamis (28/8/2025).
Demo tersebut menuntut kenaikan upah minimum (UMP) 2026 sebesar 8,5% hingga 10,5%.
Demo buruh di Jakarta akan dipusatkan di dua lokasi, yakni DPR RI dan Istana Kepresidenan.
Berikut link cctv pantau kondisi demo hari ini 28 Agustus 2025
DPR
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_2/embed.html
Baca Juga
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_3/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_4/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_5/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_6/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_8/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_9/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_3/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-012-700388_4/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_01/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_02/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_03/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBK_C10_04/embed.html
Monas
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_3/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_3/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-010-506633_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_3/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-009-506632_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-008-506631_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-008-506631_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-006_b/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-006_c/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Utara-001_b/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-002_b/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-003_a/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Monas-Barat-003_b/embed.html
Patung Kuda
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Pospol-Merdeka-Barat-506817_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gambir-018-700457_5/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gambir-018-700457_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_3/embed
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_4/embed.html