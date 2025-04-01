Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Susul Pertamina, Harga BBM di Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Pertamina pada 29 Maret 2025 sudah terlebih dahulu menurunkan harga BBM.
Newswire
Newswire - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 1 April 2025 | 14:01
Share
Situasi SPBU Shell, Vivo, BP AKR di Tengah Kasus Minyak Mentah Pertamina/Bisnis-Anshary Madya Sukma
Situasi SPBU Shell, Vivo, BP AKR di Tengah Kasus Minyak Mentah Pertamina/Bisnis-Anshary Madya Sukma

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di SPBU Shell, BP dan Vivo turun mulai 1 April 2025, setelah sebelumnya PT Pertamina Persero menurunkan harga BBM untuk Pertamax Series pada 29 April 2025.

Dilansir dari keterangan Shell di laman resminya, harga BBM Shell Super mulai 1 April 2025 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter, Shell V-Power menjadi Rp13.370 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.060 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.550 per liter.

Sebelumnya, harga BBM di SPBU Shell yakni Shell Super Rp13.590 per liter, Shell V-Power Rp14.060 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.760 per liter, dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp14.240 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025 untuk BP Ultimate sebesar Rp13.370 per liter, BP 92 Rp12.800 per liter dan BP Ultimate Diesel Rp14.060 per liter.

Sebelumnya, harga BP 92 sebesar Rp13.300 per liter, BP Ultimate Rp14.060 per liter, dan BP Diesel Ultimate Rp14.760 per liter.

Selanjutnya, dikutip dari akun resmi media sosial harga BBM Vivo mulai 1 April 2025 untuk BBM Revvo 90 sebesar Rp12.800 per liter, Revvo 92 sebesar Rp12.920 per liter, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp13.370 per liter, Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.060 per liter.

Baca Juga

Sebelum 1 April, harga BBM Vivo adalah Revvo 90 sebesar Rp13.200 per liter, Revvo 92 sebesar Rp13.590 per liter, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp14.060 per liter dan Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.760 per liter.

Adapun Pertamina pada 29 Maret 2025 sudah terlebih dahulu menurunkan harga BBM yakni Pertamax (RON 92) menjadi Rp12.500 per liter atau turun Rp400 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.900/liter. Pertamax Green (RON 95) menjadi Rp13.250 per liter atau turun Rp450 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter.

Kemudian, Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) menjadi Rp13.500 per liter atau turun Rp500 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.000 per liter. Dexlite (CN 51) menjadi Rp13.600 per liter atau turun Rp700 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.300 per liter. Pertamina Dex (CN 53) menjadi Rp13.900 per lliter atau turun Rp 700 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.600 per liter.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Newswire
Editor : Yanita Petriella

Topik

Share
Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Pertamina Beri Diskon BBM saat Arus Balik Lebaran

Pertamina Beri Diskon BBM saat Arus Balik Lebaran

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP per 1 April 2025

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP per 1 April 2025

Simak Operasional Kilang Pertamina Dumai Selama Lebaran 2025

Simak Operasional Kilang Pertamina Dumai Selama Lebaran 2025

Resmi Akuisisi Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Bos Chandra Asri (TPIA) Beberkan Alasan dan Arah Pengembangan ke Depan

Resmi Akuisisi Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Bos Chandra Asri (TPIA) Beberkan Alasan dan Arah Pengembangan ke Depan

Shell Resmi Lepas SECP ke JV Prajogo Pangestu Chandra Asri (TPIA) & Glencore

Shell Resmi Lepas SECP ke JV Prajogo Pangestu Chandra Asri (TPIA) & Glencore

Chandra Asri (TPIA) Siap Hajar Pasar Asia Tenggara Usai Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura

Chandra Asri (TPIA) Siap Hajar Pasar Asia Tenggara Usai Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura

Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo 11 Maret 2025

Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo 11 Maret 2025

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Polri Catat 241 Kecelakaan Terjadi Selama Mudik
Nasional
5 jam yang lalu

Polri Catat 241 Kecelakaan Terjadi Selama Mudik

Prabowo Bakal Kirimkan Bantuan Secara Resmi ke Myanmar Besok (3/4)
Nasional
5 jam yang lalu

Prabowo Bakal Kirimkan Bantuan Secara Resmi ke Myanmar Besok (3/4)

Menteri Hukum Ungkap Jumlah Calon Penerima Amnesti dari Prabowo Semakin Sedikit, Ini Alasannya
Hukum
6 jam yang lalu

Menteri Hukum Ungkap Jumlah Calon Penerima Amnesti dari Prabowo Semakin Sedikit, Ini Alasannya

Senator AS Pecahkan Rekor, Pidato 25 Jam Nonstop Kritik Kebijakan Trump
Internasional
7 jam yang lalu

Senator AS Pecahkan Rekor, Pidato 25 Jam Nonstop Kritik Kebijakan Trump

Aktivitas Gunung Gede Meningkat, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada
Nasional
7 jam yang lalu

Aktivitas Gunung Gede Meningkat, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Prabowo Bakal Kirimkan Bantuan Secara Resmi ke Myanmar Besok (3/4)

2

Pernah Disinggung Hashim, Dasco Turut Dengar Kabar Qatar Mau Investasi ke Danantara

3

Menteri Hukum Ungkap Jumlah Calon Penerima Amnesti dari Prabowo Semakin Sedikit, Ini Alasannya

4

Aktivitas Gunung Gede Meningkat, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada

5

Prabowo dan Megawati Segera Bertemu usai Lebaran? Ini Kata Dasco & Puan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

BMKG Peringatkan Ada Potensi Hujan Lebat & Angin Kencang saat Lebaran Kedua

BMKG Peringatkan Ada Potensi Hujan Lebat & Angin Kencang saat Lebaran Kedua

Putra Presiden Prabowo, Didit Hediprasetyo Sambangi Rumah Megawati saat Hari Pertama Lebaran

Putra Presiden Prabowo, Didit Hediprasetyo Sambangi Rumah Megawati saat Hari Pertama Lebaran

Hari Pertama Lebaran 2025, Pramono Anung dan Elite PDIP Sambangi Rumah Megawati

Hari Pertama Lebaran 2025, Pramono Anung dan Elite PDIP Sambangi Rumah Megawati

Kesan Jemaah Salat Id di Masjid Tertua Yogyakarta: Momen Mudik hingga Rindu Keluarga

Kesan Jemaah Salat Id di Masjid Tertua Yogyakarta: Momen Mudik hingga Rindu Keluarga

Usai Salat Id, Gibran Halalbihalal dengan Prabowo di Istana Merdeka

Usai Salat Id, Gibran Halalbihalal dengan Prabowo di Istana Merdeka

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

VIDEO

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

28 Maret 2025

Foto

Volume Kendaraan Keluar Dari Gerbang Tol Prambanan
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Prabowo Bakal Kirimkan Bantuan Secara Resmi ke Myanmar Besok (3/4)

2

Pernah Disinggung Hashim, Dasco Turut Dengar Kabar Qatar Mau Investasi ke Danantara

3

Menteri Hukum Ungkap Jumlah Calon Penerima Amnesti dari Prabowo Semakin Sedikit, Ini Alasannya

4

Aktivitas Gunung Gede Meningkat, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada

5

Prabowo dan Megawati Segera Bertemu usai Lebaran? Ini Kata Dasco & Puan