Link CCTV Pantau Demo di DPR dan Sekitar Polda Metro Jaya Hari Ini, 29 Agustus 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Massa demonstrasi memadati depan Gerbang Utama Kompleks DPR/MPR pada Jumat (29/8/2025) sore.
Demo hari ini menyusul kejadian tewasnya driver ojol yang dilindari rantis brimob dalam demo buruh kemarin, Kamis 28 Agustus 2025.
Bagi Anda yang ingin memantau kondisi demo hari ini bisa memantau link cctv berikut ini
Aplikasi Molecool
https://www.molecool.id/live-cctv
https://molecool.id/live-cctv/8?from=live-cctv
https://molecool.id/live-cctv/507?from=live-cctv
Benhil
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_1/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_2/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_3/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_4/embed.html
Gelora Bung Karno (GBK)
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_2/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_3/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_4/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_5/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_6/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_8/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_9/embed.html
https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_10/embed.html
GBK di Jalan Asia Afrika
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1002/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1003/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1004/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1005/embed.html
Senayan
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_1/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_2/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_3/embed.html
http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_4/embed.html
Slipi
https://lewatmana.com/cam/133/slipi-tomang/
https://lewatmana.com/cam/132/slipi-palmerah/