Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Link CCTV Pantau Demo di DPR dan Sekitar Polda Metro Jaya Hari Ini, 29 Agustus 2025

Pantau demo di DPR dan Polda Metro Jaya pada 29 Agustus 2025 melalui link CCTV yang tersedia. Demo ini terkait insiden tewasnya driver ojol saat demo buruh.
Mia Chitra Dinisari
Mia Chitra Dinisari - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 29 Agustus 2025 | 16:46
Share
Massa aksi memenuhi separuh Jalan Gatot Subroto di depan markas Polda Metro Jaya, Jumat (29/8/2025) siang / BISNIS - Anshary Madya Sukma
Massa aksi memenuhi separuh Jalan Gatot Subroto di depan markas Polda Metro Jaya, Jumat (29/8/2025) siang / BISNIS - Anshary Madya Sukma

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Massa demonstrasi memadati depan Gerbang Utama Kompleks DPR/MPR pada Jumat (29/8/2025) sore.

Demo hari ini menyusul kejadian tewasnya driver ojol yang dilindari rantis brimob dalam demo buruh kemarin, Kamis 28 Agustus 2025.

Bagi Anda yang ingin memantau kondisi demo hari ini bisa memantau link cctv berikut ini

Aplikasi Molecool

https://www.molecool.id/live-cctv

https://molecool.id/live-cctv/8?from=live-cctv

https://molecool.id/live-cctv/507?from=live-cctv

Baca Juga

Benhil

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_1/embed.html 

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_2/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_3/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Bendungan-Hilir-003-700014_4/embed.html 

Gelora Bung Karno (GBK)

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_2/embed.html 

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_3/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_4/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_5/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_6/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_7/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_8/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_9/embed.html

https://cctv.balitower.co.id/Gelora-017-700470_10/embed.html 

GBK di Jalan Asia Afrika

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1002/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1003/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1004/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/GBKC1005/embed.html

Senayan

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_1/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_2/embed.html

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_3/embed.html 

http://cctv.balitower.co.id/Senayan-004-705087_4/embed.html

Slipi

https://lewatmana.com/cam/133/slipi-tomang/

https://lewatmana.com/cam/132/slipi-palmerah/

 

 

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Mia Chitra Dinisari
Editor : Mia Chitra Dinisari

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Topik

Share
Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Historia Bisnis: Riwayat Tambang Eks Bakrie yang Masuk ke Kantong Nahdlatul Ulama (NU)
Premium
2 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Riwayat Tambang Eks Bakrie yang Masuk ke Kantong Nahdlatul Ulama (NU)

Ramalan Teranyar Permintaan LNG, Minyak & Batu Bara Hingga Paruh Abad Ini
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Ramalan Teranyar Permintaan LNG, Minyak & Batu Bara Hingga Paruh Abad Ini

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Link CCTV Pantau Demo Buruh di DPR, Istana dan Patung Kuda Hari Ini 28 Agustus

Link CCTV Pantau Demo Buruh di DPR, Istana dan Patung Kuda Hari Ini 28 Agustus

Pemprov Jakarta Desak Polisi Usut Pelaku Perusakan CCTV di Pejompongan

Pemprov Jakarta Desak Polisi Usut Pelaku Perusakan CCTV di Pejompongan

Axis Perkuat Penetrasi Pasar Indonesia

Axis Perkuat Penetrasi Pasar Indonesia

Puan Minta Maaf, Tapi Tak Singgung Kenaikan Gaji dan Tunjangan DPR

Puan Minta Maaf, Tapi Tak Singgung Kenaikan Gaji dan Tunjangan DPR

Update Lokasi Demonstrasi di Jakarta: Mako Brimob Kwitang, DPR, Polda Metro Jaya

Update Lokasi Demonstrasi di Jakarta: Mako Brimob Kwitang, DPR, Polda Metro Jaya

Aksi Solidaritas Affan di Bandung Memanas, Massa Bakar Rumah Milik MPR

Aksi Solidaritas Affan di Bandung Memanas, Massa Bakar Rumah Milik MPR

Demonstrasi Pecah di Medan, Massa Geruduk Gedung DPRD Sumut

Demonstrasi Pecah di Medan, Massa Geruduk Gedung DPRD Sumut

Brakk! Gerbang DPR Dijebol Massa, TNI dan Brimob Siaga

Brakk! Gerbang DPR Dijebol Massa, TNI dan Brimob Siaga

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Puan Minta Maaf, Tapi Tak Singgung Kenaikan Gaji dan Tunjangan DPR
Nasional
4 menit yang lalu

Puan Minta Maaf, Tapi Tak Singgung Kenaikan Gaji dan Tunjangan DPR

Update Lokasi Demonstrasi di Jakarta: Mako Brimob Kwitang, DPR, Polda Metro Jaya
Nasional
6 menit yang lalu

Update Lokasi Demonstrasi di Jakarta: Mako Brimob Kwitang, DPR, Polda Metro Jaya

Brakk! Gerbang DPR Dijebol Massa, TNI dan Brimob Siaga
Nasional
27 menit yang lalu

Brakk! Gerbang DPR Dijebol Massa, TNI dan Brimob Siaga

Propam Polri Ungkap Identitas Sopir Rantis yang Melindas Ojol Affan
Hukum
32 menit yang lalu

Propam Polri Ungkap Identitas Sopir Rantis yang Melindas Ojol Affan

Mak-mak Berorasi di Markas Polisi, Minta Keadilan Bagi Ojol Affan Kurniawan
Nasional
36 menit yang lalu

Mak-mak Berorasi di Markas Polisi, Minta Keadilan Bagi Ojol Affan Kurniawan

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming di Lapangan Kondisi Demo Ricuh

2

Ojol Affan Dilindas Brimob, Siapa Sopir Mobil Rantis?

3

BEM SI & BEM UI Demo Geruduk Polda Metro Jaya Hari Ini

4

Demo Mahasiswa Hari Ini, Foto Persiapan Polisi dan ada Mobil Rantis Brimob

5

Riak-Riak Aksi Demo dan Pengaruhnya ke Stabilitas Dunia Usaha

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Prabowo Marah ke Polisi yang Lindas Affan: Tindak Sekerasnya Sesuai Hukum!

Prabowo Marah ke Polisi yang Lindas Affan: Tindak Sekerasnya Sesuai Hukum!

Isak Tangis Keluarga dan Ribuan Driver Ojol Iringi Pemakaman Affan Kurniawan

Isak Tangis Keluarga dan Ribuan Driver Ojol Iringi Pemakaman Affan Kurniawan

Bendera One Piece Berkibar di Tengah Bentrok Polisi vs Demonstran di DPR

Bendera One Piece Berkibar di Tengah Bentrok Polisi vs Demonstran di DPR

Massa Demo DPR 25 Agustus Ricuh, KRL Jurusan Tanah Abang Terhenti

Massa Demo DPR 25 Agustus Ricuh, KRL Jurusan Tanah Abang Terhenti

Profil Indroyono Soesilo, Eks Menteri Jokowi Dilantik Prabowo jadi Dubes RI untuk AS

Profil Indroyono Soesilo, Eks Menteri Jokowi Dilantik Prabowo jadi Dubes RI untuk AS

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

VIDEO

Menelusuri Tambang Raksasa Freeport Indonesia di Papua

Menelusuri Tambang Raksasa Freeport Indonesia di Papua

25 Agustus 2025

Foto

Para Pembalap Asal Indonesia Jadi Yang Tercepat di Sesi Practice 2 Kelas UB150
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Bisnis Indonesia E-paper

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming di Lapangan Kondisi Demo Ricuh

2

Ojol Affan Dilindas Brimob, Siapa Sopir Mobil Rantis?

3

BEM SI & BEM UI Demo Geruduk Polda Metro Jaya Hari Ini

4

Demo Mahasiswa Hari Ini, Foto Persiapan Polisi dan ada Mobil Rantis Brimob

5

Riak-Riak Aksi Demo dan Pengaruhnya ke Stabilitas Dunia Usaha