Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

9 Lagu Natal dan Liriknya untuk Perayaan 2023

Rekomendasi 9 lagu natal beserta liriknya untuk perayaan natal tahun 2023.
Rendi Mahendra
Rendi Mahendra - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 5 Desember 2023 | 15:18
Share
Kumpulan lagu natal bahasa Inggris dan Indonesia lengkap dengan liriknya./Freepik
Kumpulan lagu natal bahasa Inggris dan Indonesia lengkap dengan liriknya./Freepik

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pada tanggal 25 Desember 2023, seluruh dunia akan merayakan momen yang penuh berkat, yakni Hari Natal. Natal merupakan saat yang ditunggu-tunggu di mana kehangatan, kebersamaan, dan sukacita merajai suasana.

Di antara berbagai elemen yang memeriahkan momen ini, nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal memegang peran penting dalam menghidupkan semangat perayaan ini. Nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari tradisi perayaan Natal.

Lagu-lagu yang menyuarakan kegembiraan atas kelahiran Yesus Kristus telah menjadi penanda penting dalam merayakan hari yang penuh berkat ini. Setiap tahunnya, pada tanggal 25 Desember, gereja, keluarga, dan komunitas umat Kristiani berkumpul untuk bersama-sama bernyanyi sebagai ungkapan syukur dan kebahagiaan atas hadirnya sang Juruselamat.

Bagi banyak orang, nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal bukan hanya sekadar kegiatan musik biasa. Lagu-lagu ini membawa pesan mendalam tentang kasih dan damai yang dilahirkan melalui kelahiran Yesus Kristus. Momen saat orang-orang berkumpul untuk bernyanyi menjadi waktu yang paling dinantikan, menghidupkan kehangatan kebersamaan yang melampaui batas usia, budaya, dan bahasa.

Di gereja-gereja, khususnya, ibadah Natal merupakan waktu yang istimewa di mana berbagai lagu Natal khusus dipilih untuk membangkitkan semangat Natal. Dengan penuh kekhusyukan dan sukacita, jemaat bersama-sama bernyanyi sebagai ungkapan syukur dan pengharapan akan anugerah yang diberikan melalui kelahiran Yesus Kristus.

Daftar Lagu Natal dan Liriknya

Berikut ini kumpulan lagu natal populer.

Baca Juga

  • All I Want For Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!) - Justin Bieber dan Mariah Carey

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

Yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (and I)

Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow (and I)

I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)

And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)

And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)

Won't you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

  • Last Christmas - Wham!

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying "I love you", I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been

But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Ooh

Oh, oh, baby

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice

My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

A man under cover, but you tore me apart

Oh, oh now I've found a real love

You'll never fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special, special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Special

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)

A man under cover but you tore him apart

Maybe next year I'll give it to someone

I'll give it to someone special

Special

So long

  • Jingle Bell Rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet

That's the jingle bell rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet

That's the jingle bell

That's the jingle bell

That's the jingle bell rock

  • O Malam Kudus - Herlin Pirena dan Natashia Nikita

Malam kudus

Di langit bertaburan

Bintang gemilau terang gemerlap

Terpencar kini sinar pengharapan

Yang dinantikan sekarang genap

Dan bangsa yang lelah beroleh harap

Melihat fajar kini merekah

Mari sujud

Dengar kidung malaikat

Malam mulia

Malam Kristus lahir

Malam mulia

Malam malam mulia

Malam kudus

Dilangit bertaburan

Bintang gemilau terang cemerlang

Malam kudus

Datangnya kebenaran

Janji ilahi sekarang genap

Dan kini dunia dalam kegelapan

Menyambut dia juruselamatNya

Mari sembah

Dengar kidung malaikat

Malam kudus

Malam yang cemerlang

Malam kudus

Malam lahir yesus

Malam kudus

Malam lahir yesus

  • Damai Bersama MU - Chrisye 

Aku termenung di bawah mentari

Di antara megahnya alam ini

Menikmati indahnya kasih mu

Kurasakan damainya hatiku

Sabda mu bagai air yang mengalir

Basahi panas terik di hatiku

Menerangi semua jalanku

Kurasakan tenteramnya hatiku

Jangan biarkan damai ini pergi

Jangan biarkan semuanya berlalu

Hanya pada mu Tuhan

Tempatku berteduh

Dari semua kepalsuan dunia

Bila ku jauh dari diri mu

Akan kutempuh semua perjalanan

Agar selalu ada dekat mu

Biar kurasakan lembutnya kasih mu

Jangan biarkan damai ini pergi

Jangan biarkan semuanya berlalu

Hanya pada mu Tuhan

Tempatku berteduh

Dari semua kepalsuan dunia

Bila ku jauh dari diri mu

Akan kutempuh semua perjalanan

Hanya pada mu Tuhan

Tempatku berteduh

Dari semua kepalsuan dunia

Dari semua kepalsuan dunia

Dari semua kepalsuan dunia

  • Malam Kudus - Dewa Budjana 

Malam kudus sunyi senyap

Dunia terlelap

Hanya dua berjaga terus

Ayah bunda mesra dan kudus

Anak tidur tenang

Anak tidur tenang

Malam kudus sunyi senyap

Kabar baik menggegap

Bala sorga menyayikannya

Kaum gembala menyaksikannya

Lahir Raja Syalom

Lahir Raja Syalom

Ho oh huh

Huh

Malam kudus sunyi senyap

Kurnia dan berkat

Tercermin bagi kami terus

Di wajahmu yang anak kudus

Cinta kasih kekal

Cinta kasih

Cinta kasih kekal

  • It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams

It's the most wonderful time of the year

With the kids jingle belling

And everyone telling you be of good cheer

It's the most wonderful time of the year

It's the hap-happiest season of all

With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings

When friends come to call

It's the hap-happiest season of all

There'll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There'll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories of

Christmases long, long ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year

There'll be much mistltoeing

And hearts will be glowing

When loved ones are near

It's the most wonderful time of the year

There'll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There'll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories of

Christmases long, long ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year

There'll be much mistltoeing

And hearts will be glowing

When loved ones are near

It's the most wonderful time

Yes the most wonderful time

Oh the most wonderful time

Of the year

  • Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

Rockin' around the Christmas tree

At the Christmas party hop

Mistletoe hung where you can see

Every couple tries to stop

Rockin' around the Christmas tree

Let the Christmas spirit ring

Later we'll have some pumpkin pie

And we'll do some caroling

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear

Voices singing, let's be jolly

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rockin' around the Christmas tree

Have a happy holiday

Everyone dancin' merrily

In the new old-fashioned way

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear

Voices singing, let's be jolly

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Rockin' around the Christmas tree

Have a happy holiday

Everyone dancin' merrily

In the new old-fashioned way

  • Gita Sorga Bergema

Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!

Damai Dan Sejahtera Turun Dalam Dunia.”

Bangsa-Bangsa, Bangkitlah Dan Bersoraklah Serta,

Permaklumkan Kabar Baik; Lahir Kristus, T’rang Ajaib!

Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!” 

Yang Di Sorga Disembah Kristus, Raja Yang Baka,

Lahir Dalam Dunia Dan Maria Bundanya.

Dalam Daging Dikenal Firman Allah Yang Kekal;

Dalam Anak Yang Kecil Nyatalah Imanuel!

Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!” 

Raja Damai Yang Besar, Surya Hidup Yang Benar,

Menyembuhkan Dunia Di Naungan Sayapnya,

Tak Memandang Dirinya, Bahkan Maut Dit’rimanya,

Lahir Untuk Memberi Hidup Baru Abadi!

Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!

Itulah kumpulan lagu natal yang bisa dinyanyikan untuk merayakan Hari Natal.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Penulis : Rendi Mahendra
Editor : Rendi Mahendra

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Ramalan Harga Saham Sido Muncul (SIDO) Ketika Ramai-ramai Sekuritas Berbalik Arah
Premium
29 detik yang lalu

Ramalan Harga Saham Sido Muncul (SIDO) Ketika Ramai-ramai Sekuritas Berbalik Arah

COP28, Daftar Isu Sorotan Investor & Perusahaan yang Kecipratan
Premium
30 menit yang lalu

COP28, Daftar Isu Sorotan Investor & Perusahaan yang Kecipratan

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Libur Natal 2023 Berapa Hari? Cek SKB 3 Menteri

Libur Natal 2023 Berapa Hari? Cek SKB 3 Menteri

Anies-Imin Bakal Safari Natal, Sebarkan Pesan Damai dari Jakarta Sampai NTT

Anies-Imin Bakal Safari Natal, Sebarkan Pesan Damai dari Jakarta Sampai NTT

Kemenhub: 1.354 Kapal Penumpang Siap Beroperasi saat Nataru

Kemenhub: 1.354 Kapal Penumpang Siap Beroperasi saat Nataru

Mudik Gratis Kemenhub Nataru Dibuka! Ini Cara Daftar dan Rutenya

Mudik Gratis Kemenhub Nataru Dibuka! Ini Cara Daftar dan Rutenya

Pesan Jokowi: Natal sebagai Momentum Tumbuhnya Kesadaran Menjaga Sesama

Pesan Jokowi: Natal sebagai Momentum Tumbuhnya Kesadaran Menjaga Sesama

Tuai Pro-Kontra, Pemprov DKI Undur Perayaan Natal Bersama di JIExpo

Tuai Pro-Kontra, Pemprov DKI Undur Perayaan Natal Bersama di JIExpo

Kenapa Ucapan Selamat Natal Disingkat Jadi Merry Xmas?

Kenapa Ucapan Selamat Natal Disingkat Jadi Merry Xmas?

Unik, Sinterklas Bagi Hadiah di Stasiun Kereta

Unik, Sinterklas Bagi Hadiah di Stasiun Kereta

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Setelah Rumah, Polisi juga Geledah Apartemen Firli Bahuri di Jakarta Selatan
Hukum
16 menit yang lalu

Setelah Rumah, Polisi juga Geledah Apartemen Firli Bahuri di Jakarta Selatan

Bambang Pacul Yakin Mahfud Akan Setujui Revisi UU MK
Nasional
25 menit yang lalu

Bambang Pacul Yakin Mahfud Akan Setujui Revisi UU MK

Wapres Maruf Soal Debat Cawapres: Jaman Saya Dulu Sendiri-sendiri
Nasional
32 menit yang lalu

Wapres Maruf Soal Debat Cawapres: Jaman Saya Dulu Sendiri-sendiri

Update Perang Israel vs Hamas: Jumlah Warga Palestina yang Tewas Hampir 16 Orang
Internasional
1 jam yang lalu

Update Perang Israel vs Hamas: Jumlah Warga Palestina yang Tewas Hampir 16 Orang

Moeldoko Sebut Ada Motif Politik di Balik Ujaran Agus Rahardjo kepada Jokowi
Hukum
1 jam yang lalu

Moeldoko Sebut Ada Motif Politik di Balik Ujaran Agus Rahardjo kepada Jokowi

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Gibran Perlu Tahu, Kandungan Gula di Susu UHT Tinggi

2

Viral Gibran Salah Sebut Ibu Hamil Butuh Asam Sulfat, Apa Itu?

3

Sekali Kampanye, 4 Manuver Gibran Jadi Kontroversi

4

Cuti Bersama 2024 dan Daftar Tanggal Merah, Total 27 Hari

5

Sederet Blunder yang Diciptakan Gibran saat Kampanye

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Kecurigaan Anies Soal Kecurangan Pemilu Lewat Pakta Integritas Kepala Daerah

Kecurigaan Anies Soal Kecurangan Pemilu Lewat Pakta Integritas Kepala Daerah

Kisah Marah Bakeer, Sandera Perempuan Palestina yang Dibebaskan dari Penjara Israel

Kisah Marah Bakeer, Sandera Perempuan Palestina yang Dibebaskan dari Penjara Israel

Lengkap, Ini yang Dibahas Luhut Saat Dijenguk Prabowo di Singapura

Lengkap, Ini yang Dibahas Luhut Saat Dijenguk Prabowo di Singapura

Korea Utara Batalkan Perjanjian Militer dengan Korea Selatan, Siap Kerahkan Senjata Baru

Korea Utara Batalkan Perjanjian Militer dengan Korea Selatan, Siap Kerahkan Senjata Baru

Firli Bahuri Tersangka, Daftar Pimpinan KPK yang Terjerat Kasus Hukum

Firli Bahuri Tersangka, Daftar Pimpinan KPK yang Terjerat Kasus Hukum

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Tantangan Pemerintah Indonesia Hadapi Sengketa Biodiesel di WTO

Tantangan Pemerintah Indonesia Hadapi Sengketa Biodiesel di WTO

04 Desember 2023

Foto

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. Kembali Menggelar Journalist Class Bertajuk Bijak Manfaatkan Kartu Kredit
3+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Gibran Perlu Tahu, Kandungan Gula di Susu UHT Tinggi

2

Viral Gibran Salah Sebut Ibu Hamil Butuh Asam Sulfat, Apa Itu?

3

Sekali Kampanye, 4 Manuver Gibran Jadi Kontroversi

4

Cuti Bersama 2024 dan Daftar Tanggal Merah, Total 27 Hari

5

Sederet Blunder yang Diciptakan Gibran saat Kampanye