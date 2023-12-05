9 Lagu Natal dan Liriknya untuk Perayaan 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Pada tanggal 25 Desember 2023, seluruh dunia akan merayakan momen yang penuh berkat, yakni Hari Natal. Natal merupakan saat yang ditunggu-tunggu di mana kehangatan, kebersamaan, dan sukacita merajai suasana.
Di antara berbagai elemen yang memeriahkan momen ini, nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal memegang peran penting dalam menghidupkan semangat perayaan ini. Nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal menjadi bagian tak terpisahkan dari tradisi perayaan Natal.
Lagu-lagu yang menyuarakan kegembiraan atas kelahiran Yesus Kristus telah menjadi penanda penting dalam merayakan hari yang penuh berkat ini. Setiap tahunnya, pada tanggal 25 Desember, gereja, keluarga, dan komunitas umat Kristiani berkumpul untuk bersama-sama bernyanyi sebagai ungkapan syukur dan kebahagiaan atas hadirnya sang Juruselamat.
Bagi banyak orang, nyanyian lagu-lagu Natal bukan hanya sekadar kegiatan musik biasa. Lagu-lagu ini membawa pesan mendalam tentang kasih dan damai yang dilahirkan melalui kelahiran Yesus Kristus. Momen saat orang-orang berkumpul untuk bernyanyi menjadi waktu yang paling dinantikan, menghidupkan kehangatan kebersamaan yang melampaui batas usia, budaya, dan bahasa.
Di gereja-gereja, khususnya, ibadah Natal merupakan waktu yang istimewa di mana berbagai lagu Natal khusus dipilih untuk membangkitkan semangat Natal. Dengan penuh kekhusyukan dan sukacita, jemaat bersama-sama bernyanyi sebagai ungkapan syukur dan pengharapan akan anugerah yang diberikan melalui kelahiran Yesus Kristus.
Daftar Lagu Natal dan Liriknya
Berikut ini kumpulan lagu natal populer.
- All I Want For Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!) - Justin Bieber dan Mariah Carey
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
Yeah
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need (and I)
Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow (and I)
I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)
And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)
And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door
Oh, I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
- Last Christmas - Wham!
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Ooh
Oh, oh, baby
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover, but you tore me apart
Oh, oh now I've found a real love
You'll never fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special, special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Special
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)
A man under cover but you tore him apart
Maybe next year I'll give it to someone
I'll give it to someone special
Special
So long
- Jingle Bell Rock
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it's the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet
That's the jingle bell rock
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it's the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet
That's the jingle bell
That's the jingle bell
That's the jingle bell rock
- O Malam Kudus - Herlin Pirena dan Natashia Nikita
Malam kudus
Di langit bertaburan
Bintang gemilau terang gemerlap
Terpencar kini sinar pengharapan
Yang dinantikan sekarang genap
Dan bangsa yang lelah beroleh harap
Melihat fajar kini merekah
Mari sujud
Dengar kidung malaikat
Malam mulia
Malam Kristus lahir
Malam mulia
Malam malam mulia
Malam kudus
Dilangit bertaburan
Bintang gemilau terang cemerlang
Malam kudus
Datangnya kebenaran
Janji ilahi sekarang genap
Dan kini dunia dalam kegelapan
Menyambut dia juruselamatNya
Mari sembah
Dengar kidung malaikat
Malam kudus
Malam yang cemerlang
Malam kudus
Malam lahir yesus
Malam kudus
Malam lahir yesus
- Damai Bersama MU - Chrisye
Aku termenung di bawah mentari
Di antara megahnya alam ini
Menikmati indahnya kasih mu
Kurasakan damainya hatiku
Sabda mu bagai air yang mengalir
Basahi panas terik di hatiku
Menerangi semua jalanku
Kurasakan tenteramnya hatiku
Jangan biarkan damai ini pergi
Jangan biarkan semuanya berlalu
Hanya pada mu Tuhan
Tempatku berteduh
Dari semua kepalsuan dunia
Bila ku jauh dari diri mu
Akan kutempuh semua perjalanan
Agar selalu ada dekat mu
Biar kurasakan lembutnya kasih mu
Jangan biarkan damai ini pergi
Jangan biarkan semuanya berlalu
Hanya pada mu Tuhan
Tempatku berteduh
Dari semua kepalsuan dunia
Bila ku jauh dari diri mu
Akan kutempuh semua perjalanan
Hanya pada mu Tuhan
Tempatku berteduh
Dari semua kepalsuan dunia
Dari semua kepalsuan dunia
Dari semua kepalsuan dunia
- Malam Kudus - Dewa Budjana
Malam kudus sunyi senyap
Dunia terlelap
Hanya dua berjaga terus
Ayah bunda mesra dan kudus
Anak tidur tenang
Anak tidur tenang
Malam kudus sunyi senyap
Kabar baik menggegap
Bala sorga menyayikannya
Kaum gembala menyaksikannya
Lahir Raja Syalom
Lahir Raja Syalom
Ho oh huh
Huh
Malam kudus sunyi senyap
Kurnia dan berkat
Tercermin bagi kami terus
Di wajahmu yang anak kudus
Cinta kasih kekal
Cinta kasih
Cinta kasih kekal
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams
It's the most wonderful time of the year
With the kids jingle belling
And everyone telling you be of good cheer
It's the most wonderful time of the year
It's the hap-happiest season of all
With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings
When friends come to call
It's the hap-happiest season of all
There'll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There'll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It's the most wonderful time of the year
There'll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When loved ones are near
It's the most wonderful time of the year
There'll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There'll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It's the most wonderful time of the year
There'll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When loved ones are near
It's the most wonderful time
Yes the most wonderful time
Oh the most wonderful time
Of the year
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
Rockin' around the Christmas tree
At the Christmas party hop
Mistletoe hung where you can see
Every couple tries to stop
Rockin' around the Christmas tree
Let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we'll have some pumpkin pie
And we'll do some caroling
You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rockin' around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancin' merrily
In the new old-fashioned way
You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear
Voices singing, let's be jolly
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Rockin' around the Christmas tree
Have a happy holiday
Everyone dancin' merrily
In the new old-fashioned way
- Gita Sorga Bergema
Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!
Damai Dan Sejahtera Turun Dalam Dunia.”
Bangsa-Bangsa, Bangkitlah Dan Bersoraklah Serta,
Permaklumkan Kabar Baik; Lahir Kristus, T’rang Ajaib!
Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!”
Yang Di Sorga Disembah Kristus, Raja Yang Baka,
Lahir Dalam Dunia Dan Maria Bundanya.
Dalam Daging Dikenal Firman Allah Yang Kekal;
Dalam Anak Yang Kecil Nyatalah Imanuel!
Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!”
Raja Damai Yang Besar, Surya Hidup Yang Benar,
Menyembuhkan Dunia Di Naungan Sayapnya,
Tak Memandang Dirinya, Bahkan Maut Dit’rimanya,
Lahir Untuk Memberi Hidup Baru Abadi!
Gita Sorga Bergema, “Lahir Raja Mulia!
Itulah kumpulan lagu natal yang bisa dinyanyikan untuk merayakan Hari Natal.
