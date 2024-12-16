Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

20 Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic

Di bawah ini adalah kumpulan motto hidup dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkat namun tetap aesthetic.
Redaksi
Redaksi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 16 Desember 2024 | 15:04
Share
Kumpulan contoh motto hidup bahasa Inggris singkat dan aesthetic./Freepik
Kumpulan contoh motto hidup bahasa Inggris singkat dan aesthetic./Freepik

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Di bawah ini adalah kumpulan motto hidup dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkat namun tetap aesthetic. Jika Anda sedang mencari sedikit penyemangat atau motivasi yang kuat, membaca kutipan tentang kehidupan sering kali dapat membantu.

Kutipan kehidupan, baik yang berpusat pada afirmasi positif, perawatan diri , atau kesuksesan, dapat menjadi alat yang ampuh untuk mendapatkan inspirasi.

Mungkin Anda sedang mencari kutipan motivasi untuk membantu Anda melewati minggu kerja yang berat, atau Anda ingin mengirim kata-kata penyemangat kepada teman yang sedang galau.

Baca Juga

Manfaat motto hidup bagi seseorang

Ada berbagai fungsi membaca motto hidup bagi seseorang, salah satunya yakni sebagai penyemangat kehidupan. Motto hidup seringkali memberikan harapan di tengah hidup manusia yang terkadang berada pada situasi yang sangat tidak diharapkan.

Membaca motto hidup juga membuat perasaan kembali bersemangat. Itulah mengapa motto hidup cukup berguna untuk seseorang.

Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic

  • Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.
  • Get busy living or get busy dying.
  • n three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.
  • You can’t help what you feel, but you can help how you behave.
  • No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.
  • Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.
  • You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.
  • When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.
  • The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.
  • Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come without leaving happier.
  • Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.
  • The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.
  • The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
  • I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.
  • You’ve got to be in it to win it.
  • It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.
  • Find out who you are and do it on purpose.
  • For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end.
  • Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others attracted to them.
  • If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people.

Itulah kumpulan motto hidup dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkat dan aesthetic.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Redaksi
Editor : Hesti Puji Lestari

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Broker Boy Thohir TRIM Perkuat Cengkeraman di Energi Mega Persada (ENRG)
Premium
55 menit yang lalu

Broker Boy Thohir TRIM Perkuat Cengkeraman di Energi Mega Persada (ENRG)

Historia Bisnis: Visi Sumitro Djojohadikusumo soal Pengelola Dana Penyisihan Laba BUMN
Premium
2 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Visi Sumitro Djojohadikusumo soal Pengelola Dana Penyisihan Laba BUMN

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

100 Contoh Motto Hidup untuk Diri Sendiri, Singkat dan Bermakna

100 Contoh Motto Hidup untuk Diri Sendiri, Singkat dan Bermakna

20 Contoh Moto Hidup Singkat Bermakna Tentang Kebahagiaan dan Menghargai Waktu

20 Contoh Moto Hidup Singkat Bermakna Tentang Kebahagiaan dan Menghargai Waktu

100 Ucapan Selamat Ulang Tahun untuk Diri Sendiri, Aesthetic dan Bermakna

100 Ucapan Selamat Ulang Tahun untuk Diri Sendiri, Aesthetic dan Bermakna

80 Contoh Motto Skripsi Aesthetic, Islami, Menginspirasi dan Bermakna

80 Contoh Motto Skripsi Aesthetic, Islami, Menginspirasi dan Bermakna

Doa untuk Orang Sakit Agar Cepat Sembuh dan Artinya

Doa untuk Orang Sakit Agar Cepat Sembuh dan Artinya

Sering Mengumpat dan Berkata Kasar Meningkatkan Risiko Gejala Depresi di Masa Depan

Sering Mengumpat dan Berkata Kasar Meningkatkan Risiko Gejala Depresi di Masa Depan

Kata-kata Mutiara Islami tentang Kehidupan

Kata-kata Mutiara Islami tentang Kehidupan

50 Kata-Kata Bijak Kehidupan Berkelas dan Simpel

50 Kata-Kata Bijak Kehidupan Berkelas dan Simpel

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Prabowo Bakal Beri Pengampunan untuk Napi Penghina Presiden dan Tapol
Nasional
11 menit yang lalu

Prabowo Bakal Beri Pengampunan untuk Napi Penghina Presiden dan Tapol

Daftar UMK Jateng 2025 Bila Naik 6,5%: Wonogiri dan Banjarnegara Terendah
Nasional
25 menit yang lalu

Daftar UMK Jateng 2025 Bila Naik 6,5%: Wonogiri dan Banjarnegara Terendah

Kapolri Amankan 61.452 Lokasi Selama Nataru 2025, Termasuk Gereja
Nasional
44 menit yang lalu

Kapolri Amankan 61.452 Lokasi Selama Nataru 2025, Termasuk Gereja

20 Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic
Info
59 menit yang lalu

20 Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic

9 Arti Mimpi Suami Selingkuh menurut Primbon Jawa dan Islam
Info
1 jam yang lalu

9 Arti Mimpi Suami Selingkuh menurut Primbon Jawa dan Islam

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Megawati vs KPK Soal Status Hasto di Kasus Harun Masiku

2

Pemerintah Akhirnya Pulangkan 5 Narapidana Bali Nine ke Australia

3

Usaha Terakhir PDIP Rebut Kembali 'Kandang Banteng' di Pilkada 2024

4

Alasan di balik Wacana Prabowo 'Obral' Amnesti ke Ribuan Napi

5

Beda Perlakuan Soal Bali Nine: Jokowi Eksekusi, Prabowo Pulangkan ke Australia

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Resmi Dimakzulkan, Presiden Korsel Yoon Suk Yeol Masih Terima Gaji Rp2,7 Triliun

Resmi Dimakzulkan, Presiden Korsel Yoon Suk Yeol Masih Terima Gaji Rp2,7 Triliun

BMKG: Waspada Eskalasi Cuaca Ekstrem di Jawa Tengah dan DIY Berisiko Picu Bencana

BMKG: Waspada Eskalasi Cuaca Ekstrem di Jawa Tengah dan DIY Berisiko Picu Bencana

Kronologi Munas ke-22 PMI Ricuh Versi Agung Laksono: Tak Boleh Protes, Mikrofon Dimatikan

Kronologi Munas ke-22 PMI Ricuh Versi Agung Laksono: Tak Boleh Protes, Mikrofon Dimatikan

Agung Laksono Ngaku Sudah Bertemu JK Sebelum Munas ke-22 PMI

Agung Laksono Ngaku Sudah Bertemu JK Sebelum Munas ke-22 PMI

Duduk Perkara Perebutan Kursi Ketua PMI JK vs Agung Laksono

Duduk Perkara Perebutan Kursi Ketua PMI JK vs Agung Laksono

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Legowo Hasil Pilkada, Ridwan Kamil Beri Ucapan Selamat ke Pramono-Anung

Legowo Hasil Pilkada, Ridwan Kamil Beri Ucapan Selamat ke Pramono-Anung

13 Desember 2024

Foto

Target Pembukaan Lahan Persawahan Baru Di Sulawesi Tenggara
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Megawati vs KPK Soal Status Hasto di Kasus Harun Masiku

2

Pemerintah Akhirnya Pulangkan 5 Narapidana Bali Nine ke Australia

3

Usaha Terakhir PDIP Rebut Kembali 'Kandang Banteng' di Pilkada 2024

4

Alasan di balik Wacana Prabowo 'Obral' Amnesti ke Ribuan Napi

5

Beda Perlakuan Soal Bali Nine: Jokowi Eksekusi, Prabowo Pulangkan ke Australia