20 Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Di bawah ini adalah kumpulan motto hidup dalam bahasa Inggris yang singkat namun tetap aesthetic. Jika Anda sedang mencari sedikit penyemangat atau motivasi yang kuat, membaca kutipan tentang kehidupan sering kali dapat membantu.
Kutipan kehidupan, baik yang berpusat pada afirmasi positif, perawatan diri , atau kesuksesan, dapat menjadi alat yang ampuh untuk mendapatkan inspirasi.
Mungkin Anda sedang mencari kutipan motivasi untuk membantu Anda melewati minggu kerja yang berat, atau Anda ingin mengirim kata-kata penyemangat kepada teman yang sedang galau.
Manfaat motto hidup bagi seseorang
Ada berbagai fungsi membaca motto hidup bagi seseorang, salah satunya yakni sebagai penyemangat kehidupan. Motto hidup seringkali memberikan harapan di tengah hidup manusia yang terkadang berada pada situasi yang sangat tidak diharapkan.
Membaca motto hidup juga membuat perasaan kembali bersemangat. Itulah mengapa motto hidup cukup berguna untuk seseorang.
Motto Hidup Bahasa Inggris yang Singkat dan Aesthetic
- Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.
- Get busy living or get busy dying.
- n three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.
- You can’t help what you feel, but you can help how you behave.
- No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.
- Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.
- You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.
- When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.
- The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.
- Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come without leaving happier.
- Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.
- The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.
- The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
- I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.
- You’ve got to be in it to win it.
- It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.
- Find out who you are and do it on purpose.
- For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end.
- Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others attracted to them.
- If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people.
